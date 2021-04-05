Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Alejandro M. Torres Sr. 

Mon, 04/05/2021 - 6:07pm
Monday, April 5, 2021

Alejandro M. Torres Sr. 

Alejandro M. Torres Sr., 75yrs., resident of Martindale Texas, passed away March 31, 2021 in San Marcos, Tx.

DUE TO COVID-19 ... CERTAIN RULES STILL APPLY … (MASK WILL BE ENFORCED!!) Visitation will begin at 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., Monday, April 5, 2021 at Immaculate Catholic Church … 310 Lockhart St.l … Martindale, Texas with Recitation of Holy Rosary recited at 7:00 p.m., …. Tuesday Morning … Visitation will begin at 8:30am at Immaculate Heart of Mary followed with Mass of Christian Burial beginning at 10:00 a.m.,. Interment will follow at Memory Lawn Memorial Park in Martindale, Texas.

