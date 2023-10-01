On September 22, 2023, Barbara Schroder Wright passed away peacefully at the age of 88 in Fredericksburg, Texas.

She was the third of five children, born on July 7, 1935, in Hondo, Texas to Melanie and Robert J. Graff, Sr. Her childhood was a happy one. Like many in the post-depression era, her family was not of significant means but her every need was met. She enjoyed riding her bike, was active in sports, played the piano, played basketball for the Hondo High School team and was the Drum Major for the Hondo Owls Band.

After graduation she worked at Fly Drug Company and then the Universal Rundle Corporation. Shortly after graduation she met Art Schroder, a young 2nd Lieutenant who was in pilot training at Hondo Air Force Base. On August 21, 1954, they married in St Paul Lutheran Church and so began a new chapter of life as the wife of an Air Force pilot. This was a big change for a small-town girl, a change she accepted without looking back. She and Art had three children, Steve, Brian, and Karen. Together this mobile family followed Air Force assignments to Texas, Alaska, Alabama, Florida, Washington DC, and Mississippi. In all there were 10 moves. Barbara made a secure and comfortable home for them in each of these. Barbara's life was centered around her faith, her family, and her friends. She played the organ and sang in the church choir for many years. Upon Art's death in 1993, Barbara became active in several ladies' groups, one of which was the local ladies bridge club. She loved to play bridge. She enjoyed dressing up and made sure her shoes matched her purse, her purse matched her dress, etc. Barbara was always 'put together'. She also spent as much time as possible with her family. She was extremely proud of every one of them. She loved to bring her kids and grandkids together for holiday meals where she could bring out the china and enjoy a traditional meal together.

In August 2004 she was reunited with her high school sweetheart, Larry Wright. It was as if they picked up right where they left off 51 years prior. They married on August 6, 2005, in San Marcos, Texas. She began the second chapter of her life residing in London, Texas as the wife of a rancher, turning her dresses into blue jeans and her heels into boots. She fell right into her new role, counting calves and enjoying nightly deer counts with Larry. Barbara is preceded in death by her parents Melanie and Robert J. Graff, Sr., her 1st husband of 39 years, Arthur H. Schroder and her brother Robert J. Graff, Jr. She is survived by her husband Larry Wright, sister Frances Mills (Joe), brother Fred Graff (Diane), and sister Kathy Billiot (Stephen). Barbara is also survived by her 3 children; son Steve Schroder (Shelly) and their children Stephanie Lawhorn (David), Jon David Schroder (Connie), Stacy Overstreet (Clayton), her son Brian Schroder (Evelyn) and their children Adrienne Marley (Reid), Brandon Schroder (Monica), and Clayton Schroder (Chelcie), and her daughter Karen Veriato (Steve) and Karen's daughter Kelsey Thompson along with 11 amazing, adored great grandchildren. Pall Bearers are her 7 grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the Scottish Rite for Children. A funeral service will be held on October 4, 2023, 10 AM at Bethany Lutheran Church in Fredericksburg, Texas. Lunch and fellowship will follow. She will be buried in Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio, Texas. Funeral arrangements by Fredericksburg Funeral.