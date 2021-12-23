Cary Reeves Windham, 62, passed away on December 21, 2021, at Hospice Austin’s Christopher House surrounded by family and friends. He was the third child of six children born on October 3, 1959. Cary lived most of his life in the Caldwell County area.

Cary had a lifelong love of family, music, singing, and playing his guitar. He was a singer/songwriter and played at many venues in Texas and elsewhere. He especially loved traveling and spending many hours and days at the river or at the beach. Cary loved his two dogs Smoke and Shooter. Cary will be remembered for his big heart, strength, spunk, kindness toward others, and BIG love of life here on earth. His family will miss him dearly but are comforted to know he is with God, and they will see him again one day.

Cary is survived by his parents, Billy Wayne Windham and Lilly Jo Blevins Windham. He is also survived by five beautiful children: Jacob Spaur, Raysha (Jeremy) Ware, Keslyn (Dimas) Gutierrez, Colton Windham, and Dillan Windham, seven wonderful grandchildren. Cary is also survived by five siblings, Tina (Clark) Rossi, Robin (Jerry) McCartney, Daniel Windham, Darla (Carey) Damron, and James (Shana) Windham with many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.

Cary wanted to give his appreciation to the many doctors and caregivers at Dell Seaton Medical Center at the University of Texas, Hospice Austin, and Hospice Austin’s Christopher House.

There will be a public viewing held on Monday, December 27 from 5 p.m.- 8 p.m. at McCurdy Funeral Home, Lockhart, TX. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at 10 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 1008 State Park Road, Lockhart, TX 78644. Interment will be held at the Lockhart Cemetery.