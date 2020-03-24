Clara Ann Katzer Huebner of Staples, Texas, passed away on Friday, March 13, 2020, at the age of 58, after battling brain cancer for two years. She passed away in San Marcos surrounded by loving family members. She was born on August 12, 1961, in San Marcos, Texas, to Adolph Louis and Clara Louise Dojahn Katzer. She married Howard Huebner on September 12, 1987, at Emanuel’s Lutheran Church in Seguin, Texas.

After her father’s retirement from Texas State University, her family moved to the Staples community in 1976. She had been a very active member of the Staples City Council. She was a member of Seguin Hermann Sons, San Marcos High School FFA Boosters, the Balboa Foundation, the San Marcos High School Baseball Boosters, and the San Marcos High School Softball Boosters. She was a member of Emanuel’s Lutheran Church of Seguin, Texas. She worked for the Texas State Auditor’s Office in Austin for 17 years, and then for Texas State University for 17 years in various positions. She enjoyed cooking, baking and trying new recipes; dancing; participating in chili cook-offs and the Hays County Youth Show.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Robert and sister-in-law Connie Katzer. She is survived by her husband Howard Huebner of Staples, Texas, son Jeremy Huebner and wife Emily of Molalla, Oregon, daughter Wendi Huebner and husband Dustin Steffey of Robstown, Texas, brothers Albert (Doris) Katzer of San Marcos, Texas, Harold (Georgia) Katzer of Kyle, Texas, and Arnold (Gloria) Katzer of Converse, Texas; as well as sisters Regina (Bennie) Wyly of San Marcos, Texas and Pauline (Tommy) Rappmund of St. Hedwig, Texas; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Franklin and Velma Huebner of Seguin, Texas; sister-in-law Sheri (Marc) Gardner of Helotes, Texas; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other family and friends.

Mrs. Huebner’s wishes were to donate her body to science. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Emanuel’s Lutheran Church, 206 N. Travis St., Seguin, TX 78155; or the Forensic Anthropology Center of Texas State University, addressed to: FACTS, Texas State University, 601 University Drive, San Marcos, TX 78666.

Arrangements under the care of Jimmy Castillo of Pennington Funeral Home, 323 N. Comanche St., San Marcos, TX 78666. Services under the direction of Pennington Funeral Home, 323 N. Comanche St., San Marcos, Texas.