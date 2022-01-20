Daria Rocha passed away peacefully on January 12, 2022, at the age of 82. She was born in Martindale, Texas on October 25, 1939, to Juan Rocha and Jesusa Rejino.

She retired from the United States Department of the Treasury, Internal Revenue Service after 20 years of service. She was an active member of St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Austin, where she was involved with St. Vincent de Paul and served as a Eucharistic Minister; and was the secretary for the Legion of Mary for several years. She actively journeyed to numerous pilgrimage sites such as Jerusalem, the Vatican, Our Lady of Lourdes in France and Mexico.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Clementina Castro and brother, Abraham Rocha.

She is survived by her son, Lazaro Corpus; daughters, Virginia Corpus, Monica Corpus and Carolina Corpus-Ybarra (Christina); brothers, Lazaro Rocha, Donato Rocha, Juan Rocha, Jr. and Jorge Rocha; sisters, Maria Helena Ybarra, Irene Martinez, Marta R. Salgado, Rose Mary Aguirre and Elena Gray, 15 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation is Sunday, January 23rd, 4-8 p.m., with Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 5 p.m., at Pennington Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Monday, January 24th, 9 a.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 310 Lockhart St., Martindale, Texas. Services will conclude after the Mass.

Arrangements in care of Pennington Funeral Home, 323 N. Comanche, San Marcos, Texas 78666, 512-353-4311 ~ www.penningtonfuneralhome.com.