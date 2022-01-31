Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Gala G Saenz

Mon, 01/31/2022 - 7:20pm
Gala G Saenz passed away on Friday, January 28 in San Marcos at the age of 86. 

Gala was born on June 6, 1935 in Fentress to John and Juanita Gonzalez. She married her husband Pedro Saenz on January, 5, 1959. She is survived by her husband Pedro; children Magdalena Saenz and Monica Saenz; sister Eusevia and husband Joe Gonzales; and nine grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. 

She is preceded in death by her mother, father, three brothers and three sisters. A funeral will be held on Wednesday, February 2 at 1 p.m. at Casa De Israel, 5238 Meadow Brook Lane, in San Marcos. Pallbearers will be Chris Cruz, Eric Garcia, Chris Hoke, Oscar Gonzales, Elias Gonzales, Lorenzo Cruz, Aidan Hoke, Isaac Cruz, and Ezekiel Gonzales.

