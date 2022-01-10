Guadalupe G. Espinoza, age 66, of San Antonio, Texas, passed into the presence of the Lord on December 26, 2021, when God called him home. He was born in

San Marcos, Texas, to Pedro and Conception G. Espinoza. He was born and raised in San Marcos and graduated from San Marcos High School.

Survivors include wife Norma A. Espinoza, daughter Desiree A. Espinoza, son Aaron G Espinoza; brother Alfredo Espinoza, sister-in-law Sylvia Espinoza, nephew A.J. Espinoza, niece Valerie Rodriguez; sister Amelia Ybarra, brother-in-law Frank Ybarra, nephew Frank Ybarra Jr., niece Syrenna Clayton; family of

Edward Espinoza: sister-in-law Alicia Espinoza, nephew Anthony Espinoza, niece Erica Espinoza Fiebig; family of Arturo Espinoza: sister-in-law Christina Espinoza, nephew Arthur Allen Espinoza, niece Jodi A. Espinoza, niece Jennifer Pina; Goddaughters; Brandie C. Sanchez and Alexis Lynn Castillo; along with great-nieces and great-nephews.

He was preceded in death by father Pedro Espinoza, mother Conception G. Espinoza, and brothers Edward Espinoza and Arturo Espinoza.

Lupe will be cremated.