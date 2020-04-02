James “Jim Bob” Allen was full of love and cheer. Jim was born April 23, 1982 in Austin, Tx. He spent most of his life in Martindale, Tx before moving to Rice, Tx where he spent his final days surrounded by his family. Jim passed away at home on February 29, 2020. He always had a smile and hello for anyone he met. Jim touched many people’s hearts. Once he met you, you were friends for life. He never forgot a face or a name. He was one of a kind. Jim loved watching movies with his family. He also loved game shows, especially Wheel of Fortune. His life didn’t start out easy and he went through many trials in his 37 years. Despite this Jim always wore a smile that reached his eyes, that smile was contagious. He loved listening to music whether it was Ray Price, Conway Twitty or Bobby McFerrin he would sing along. Jim enjoyed visiting with his family and would greet us with a cheery hello and a smile that brightened the cloudiest of days. The sound of his laughter warmed our hearts and souls. He liked to talk about his time at school and the weather. Jim would often offer his words of wisdom such as, “The times they are a changin, but the memories stay the same.” He was one of a kind, you couldn’t help but smile when he was around. The world lost a precious person that day. But as Jim always said “don’t worry, be happy”