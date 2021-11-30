Jean Williams Royal passed away on November 28, 2021, at the age of 85. She was born October 7, 1936, in Lytton Springs, Texas to Arlington Manley and Iona Lee (Law) Williams.

Jean married the love of her life, Thomas W. Royal, on April 11, 1958. She worked as a secretary for First Baptist Church in Kyle, Texas for 27 years. She was very involved in church, teaching children’s Sunday School. Jean was a wonderful wife and mother who took special care of her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Lavelle Williams and sister Joyce Cox.

She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Thomas W. Royal, her son Keith T. Royal and wife Cheryl, her daughter Diane Perry and husband Barney, her brother Robert Williams, and her six grandchildren: Jason Perry, Kaylyn Jones, Bryson Perry, Kelly Royal, Jordan Haynes and Tanner Royal, as well as six great grandchildren.

Visitation will be held Thursday, December 2nd, 11:00AM-1:00PM, followed by a funeral service at 1:00PM, at First Baptist Church-Buda, 104 S. San Marcos St., Buda, Texas. Burial will follow at Memory Lawn Memorial Park in Martindale, Texas.

Arrangements in care of Pennington Funeral Home, 323 N. Comanche, San Marcos, Texas 78666, 512-353-4311 ~ www.penningtonfuneralhome.com