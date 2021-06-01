Jerry Lynn Hudson, of Geronimo, Texas, passed away unexpectedly and went to be with the Lord on Monday, May 31, 2021. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 5, 2021, at his ranch, Rolling Thunder, 455 Fruit Lane, Kingsbury, Texas, 78638.

He is survived by his wife, Teresa of Geronimo; daughter, Barbi Cox and husband Jason of Sterling City; son, Slade Hudson of Geronimo; grandchildren, Morgan Cox of San Angelo and Hudson Cox of Sterling City; father-in-law Judge Ronald Yeager of Aransas Pass; sister-in-law, Wanda Hudson of Miles; nephews, Terry Hudson and wife Anna; and Ronnie Hudson and wife Brande, all of Miles; and his daughter's mother, Ginger Price.

Jerry was born on August 16, 1949, in San Angelo, Texas, to Charlie and Una Lois Hudson. He graduated from Miles High School and attended Angelo State University (briefly, he would add). He then joined his family business at Hudson Dairy. Jerry would soon leave his West Texas roots and head south to San Marcos, where he eventually started Hudson Cattle Company. Jerry was very well known and loved in the agriculture and cattle industries.

In 1986 he married Teresa Yeager in San Marcos, Texas. He and Teresa were soon to celebrate 35 years of marriage. His children, Barbi and Slade, were his pride and joy. He took the role of fatherhood very seriously and was completely devoted to them. They were blessed to call him Dad. He extended his father role to his son-in-law, Jason, and considered him his own. His grandchildren, Morgan and Hudson, were the lights of his life. If he were a proud dad…just wait till he told you about his grandkids! Teresa and his kids meant the world to Jerry.

When he wasn’t buying cattle, Jerry could be found roping, hunting, or fishing. His love for the outdoors is unmatched. He passed that love along to his son, Slade, and later to his grandson, Hudson. In his later years, Jerry could be found around a poker table with his buddies to “keep his mind sharp”!

To know Jerry was to love him. He never met a stranger and seemed to know someone everywhere he went. They truly don’t make cowboys like him anymore. Jerry loved the Lord and spoke of Him often. As his son-in-law recently remarked, “Jerry wasn’t about religion; he was about a relationship.” He couldn’t quote Scripture, but he preached the Bible every day with his actions. He was always heading up fundraisers for those in need and would literally give you the shirt off his back. We’ll never know the number of people he has helped or the lives he has touched.

Jerry was always the life of the party and quite the comedian and prankster. If you knew him, you more than likely had a “Jerry story.” He was quite a character, and people were just drawn to his big personality. His sense of humor and love for life will certainly be missed.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charlie and Una Lois Hudson; sister, Nevelyn Walsh; brother, Wayne Hudson; and mother-in-law, Peggy Yeager.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to Jerry’s favorite charity, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

“That man is a success - who has lived well, laughed often, and loved much; who has gained the respect of intelligent men and the love of children; who has filled his niche and accomplished his task; who leaves the world better than he found it; who has never lacked appreciation of the great outdoors or failed to express it; who looked for the best in others and gave the best he had.” Jerry was a successful man and left a legacy of love that will carry on in the hearts of those that knew him. You are invited to sign the guest book at treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.