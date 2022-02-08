Joan Marie Dingmann Anderson died on January 17, 2022.

Joan was born on January 1, 1928 in Omaha, Nebraska to Joseph and Hildegard Dingmann. She married Harry Anderson on July 1, 1967 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Joan was a private secretary at Schweigert Meats in Minneapolis.

Joan is preceded in death by her mother and father Joseph and Hildegard Dingmann; brothers Jay and Philip Dingmann; sister Marry Tegeder of Minneapolis; and sister-in law Elodora Petersen.

Joan is survived by sister Ann Horvereid, of Sun City, Arizona; sister Barbara Lynch, of Sun City West, Arizona; and brother Michael and his wife Lucille, of Oklahoma City.

A rosary will be held for Joan on February 11, 2022 at 9:15 a.m. and a mass at 10 a.m. at St. Anthony Marie de Claret Catholic Church, 801 N. Burleson in Kyle. Interment will be at San Marcos Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to St. Anthony Marie de Claret Catholic Church.