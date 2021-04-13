On Sunday, April 11, 2021, John Thomas Ferguson, Jr., loving husband, father, and grandfather passed away at age 64.

John was born to John Thomas and Bonnie (Zoboroski) Ferguson on December 20, 1956 in Seguin, Texas. He grew up in San Marcos, graduating from San Marcos High School and earned a bachelor’s degree in Accounting from Southwest Texas State University. He spent his career as a PGA Golf Professional in both San Marcos and Austin, Texas. John met his wife Liz at Quail Creek Country Club. Together they had three children: Justin, Ryan, and Lindsay.

He began his golf career in high school working for Russell “Scotty” Scott at Aquarena Golf Course, where he eventually became the Head Golf Professional. John spent 23 ½ years at Quail Creek Country Club before moving onto Onion Creek Club. He later transferred to River Place Country Club where he finished his career, retiring in 2020. John was a Quarter Century Member of the PGA of America and became of Life Member after his retirement.

John had a passion for all things golf, but especially teaching and running tournaments. His talent lied in being able to teach the game of golf to all ages and all abilities. Aside from golf, he spent time collecting items and decorations for his beloved wreaths that he made at Christmas time. He loved pink flamingos, Hawaiian shirts, and crazy socks. He was funny and irreverent and loved shopping. He loved his home renovation and cooking shows and was creative in so many different ways.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in John's name to the STPGA Foundation at 22305 Gosling Rd, Spring, TX 77389.

PGA Reach Southern Texas's mission is to impact lives through golf. This is accomplished through junior golf, scholarships, military programs, and employment opportunities.

"John was a remarkable PGA Golf Professional that spent so much time helping the next generation. Whether it was a STPGA Junior Golf event, hosting Playing Ability Tests for aspiring golf professionals to hosting UIL Championships, he loved golf and always loved giving back," said Thomas Hutton, ED for the Southern Texas PGA.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, April 15, 2021 from 5:30pm - 7:00pm at Pennington Funeral Home in San Marcos, Texas with a Memorial Service to follow.

Arrangements in care of Pennington Funeral Home, 323 N. Comanche, San Marcos, Texas 78666. 512-353-4311 ~ www.penningtonfuneralhome.com.