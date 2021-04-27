Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Kenneth D. Shotwell

Tue, 04/27/2021 - 5:28pm
Tuesday, April 27, 2021

August 3, 1949 – April 23, 2021

Kenneth Dale “Kenny Dale” Shotwell, 71, of Johnson City, Texas died on Friday, April 23, 2021. A memorial service and Celebration of Life Luncheon will take place Sunday, May 2 at 1 p.m. at the Kendalia Library Pavilion, located at 2610 FM-473 in Kendalia, Texas. Flowers may be sent to 121 Crabapple Rd., Kendalia, TX 78027. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home. For more information and to sign the online registry, please visit thomasonfuneralhome.com.

