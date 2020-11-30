Luz Rodriguez, Sr. was born on September 3, 1921 in Maxwell, Texas, passed away on November 27, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, son Luz Rodriguez, Jr. and wife Guadalupe. He is survived by his children Abelina, Carlos (Amparo), Maria (Luis), Teresa and daughter-in-law Lucy. Luz is also survived by 11 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren and 14 great-great-grandchildren. A special thank you from the family to Elara Hospice.

Serving as pallbearers will be John Martinez, JJ Martinez, Edward Martinez, Edward Martinez, Jr., Manuel Hernandez, Luis Manuel Hernandez, Carlos Rodriguez, Jr., Noah Molina with honorary pallbearers Leonard Hernandez and Spencer Rodriguez.

Visitation will begin at 5 p.m. with a prayer service to begin at 7 p.m., Monday, November 30, 2020 at Pennington Funeral Home, 323 N Comanche, San Marcos, Texas. Services will be held at 10 a.m., Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Pennington Funeral Home, 323 N Comanche, San Marcos, Texas with interment to follow at San Juan Reedville, Reedville, Texas.

Arrangements in care of Pennington Funeral Home, 323 N. Comanche, San Marcos, Texas. 512-353-4311 ~ www.penningtonfuneralhome.com