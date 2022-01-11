Our beloved Maria Del Refugio Gonzales, age 92, resident of San Marcos, Texas was called by our Heavenly Father on Wednesday, January 5, 2022. At her age of 92.

Maria was preceded in death by her loving husband: Roque Gonzales; daughter: Mary Ann Gonzales: grandson: Frank Christopher Torres; great grandson: Augustine Sykes; parents: Eulogio & Mauricia Cortez; brothers: Ralph Cortez and Sortero Cortez; sisters: San Juana Rosas, Consuelo Alonzo, Lupe Cuevas and Carmen Miranda.

Maria Del Refugio Gonzales, known to many as Ruth, but to us as Grandma. She was born on July 4, 1929 in Martindale, Texas. Grandma enjoyed working and was a very hard worker. Her coworkers were always a joy to her. She worked as a waitress in several local restaurants including Rio Vista Restaurant, Bridges Cafeteria and Aquarena Springs Restaurant. Later she went on to work at Texas State University as a head custodian where she retired after 21 years.

Grandma was loving and patient , her soul was pure and kind. She never judged just loved. She was a strong woman, always positive and encouraging us to always count our blessings. She was very intelligent in speaking and writing poems. She always had a way of making everyone feel special. Grandma was determined in all that she did. She applied her self even in her later years to continue learning . One of her greatest joys was cooking for her family. She was famous for her Enchiladas and homemade tortillas. She loved plants and her doors were always open, you could always count on Grandma.

Grandma touched so many lives and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.