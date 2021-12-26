The good Lord called for our mother, 73-year-old Maria Magdalena Flores Mireles, born on May 29, 1948, of San Marcos, Texas, to rest on December 23, 2021. She leaves behind three daughters Laurie Ann Venegas, Maricela Lozano, and Rosie Mireles; nine grandchildren Crystal Shotwell, Alyssa Soto, Erik Mireles, Kylie Martinez, Natalia Martinez, Leyna Lozano, Ayla Lozano, Landen Luna, Liam Luna; four great-grandchildren Jailin Trevino, Eric Trevino Jr., and Sophia Trevino; and baby Mireles soon to arrive in April of 2022. The memories of our mother will forever be in our hearts for being a great mother, grandmother, friend, and wife in her lifetime. We will be forever grateful for her love and devotion to her family. Our mother loved her family very much, and she is now resting at peace with loved ones that have passed before her. Dear heavenly Father, we pray for our mother, bring her peace, and embrace her with your love and glory. In Jesus' name, we pray Amen. Funeral services will be held at Pennington Funeral Home, 323 N. Comanche St., in San Marcos, Texas. For more information and details for funeral services, please contact Pennington Funeral Home at 512-353-4311.