Martha Prado Perez passed away peacefully the morning of Tuesday, December 21, 2021, with the love of her family surrounding her. We are grateful for the prayers, smiles, laughter, hugs, and tears shared as our eternal guardian angel entered into the Heavens.

Born July 29, 1939 in San Marcos, Texas, she was a caring loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. Martha is preceded in death by her parents Santos and Ascencion Prado, brothers: Asencion Prado Sr., Saturnino Prado, Adolfo Prado Sr., Gilbert Prado Sr., Roque Prado Sr., sister: Guadalupe Mendoza.

Her life continues through her loving husband of 62 years Nicolas DeLeon Perez; daughter Belinda P. Villalpando (Alex), sons Nick Perez Jr. (Rita) and Mark; grandchildren Rudy Villalpando, Alexis Villalpando, Ryan Reyes (Melissa), Brandon Perez (Gabriella), Franchesca Perez, Courtney Perez; great grandchildren Finley Reyes, Marlo Reyes, Olhen Reyes, Lilliana Perez, Cross Perez, Juliet Perez; brother Anastacio Prado and sister Anastacia Perez.

Her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren, she loved so much with her loving compassion. She so much appreciated the time spent with all of her family and friends as well. Her beautiful spirit will live with us making our days brighter and legacy will always continue with us impacting generations to come. We thank the Lord for allowing these wonderful 82 years with her.

Pallbearers will be Joe Prado, Richard Prado, James Prado, Anthony Prado, Victor Mendoza Jr., Gilbert Prado Jr., Domingo Perez. Honorary Pallbearers are Martha’s grandchildren.

The Family would like to thank all the family and friends for their presence, thoughts, and prayers during these past few weeks. A special thank you to the City of San Marcos First Responders and all San Marcos Christus Santa Rosa ER, ICU, and PCU hospital staff.

Visitation will take place at Thomason Funeral Home in San Marcos on Monday, December 27 from 4 to 8 p.m., with a prayer service at 7 p.m. Funeral services will take place at First Presbyterian Church in San Marcos on Tuesday, December 28 at 1 p.m., followed by interment at Memory Lawn Memorial Park in Martindale. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home. For more information and to sign the online registry, please visit thomasonfuneralhome.com.