Muriel Naumann Hughes

January 28, 1929 February 4, 2023

Muriel Naumann Hughes passed away on February 4, 2023, at the age of 94. Muriel was born in Johnson City, Texas on January 28, 1929, to Anton and Nell Naumann. She graduated from Johnson City High School in 1946. She attended Baylor University and Southwest Texas State University receiving a bachelor of science degree, majoring in nutrition and fashion design with a minor in chemistry and biology in May 1950. She later received a Master’s Degree in Education. Muriel retired from San Marcos Academy on May 18, 1991, where she taught for 29 years.

She married Milton Harvey Hughes June 10, 1950. They shared 62 and a half years together. Muriel was preceded in death by her husband Milton; her parents Anton and Nell Naumann; sister Amy Ruth Bingham and her husband, Harvey Bingham; brother- in-law Bill Watson.

Survivors include sons Glenn Ray Hughes and wife Nancy “G”; Kenneth Lee Hughes and wife Nancy “K”; grandchildren Matthew, Amanda and her husband Matthew Dale, Amy and her husband Austen Smith and Ryan; sisters Joy Lynn Watson, Mary Warnken, and husband Royce; 4 great grandchildren, many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Memorials may be given to the United Methodist Church of San Marcos or to Twice Blessed.

Visitation will be held on Friday, February 10th, 5:00-7:00PM at Pennington Memorial Chapel. Funeral Services will be Saturday, February 11th, 10:00AM, at Pennington Memorial Chapel, 323 N. Comanche St., San Marcos, Texas. Burial will follow at Memory Lawn Memorial Park in Martindale, Texas.