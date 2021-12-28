Pamela Sue (Speck) Huber, 73, of Georgetown, TX, and formerly of Austin, TX, passed away December 21, 2021, after a long illness. She was born in San Antonio, TX, on September 26, 1948. Pamela married Steven Huber on February 18, 1967, in San Marcos, TX.

Pamela graduated from San Marcos High School and went on to work 40 years at Farmers Insurance in Austin, TX, retiring in 2008.

Pamela enjoyed RV camping, spending time with her grandchildren and two miniature schnauzers, traveling the back roads collecting McCoy pottery with Steven, participating in the McCoy Pottery Collector’s Society, and completing volumes of word searches and crossword puzzles.

During her final years, Pamela lived in San Antonio, TX, at Canyons of Stone Oak Memory Care. She was very active in the community and enjoyed her neighbors and caregivers. The family would like to thank the Canyons of Stone Oak staff for their exceptional care of Pamela.

Pamela is survived by her son Christopher, daughter-in-law Carol, and granddaughters Sarah and Chelsea of San Antonio, TX; her son Brian, daughter-in-law Trisha, and grandsons Brayden and Grady of Frisco, TX; her brother-in-law Rodney Huber and sister-in-law Susan Huber; and her sisters-in-law Patty Huber and Lynda Huber Torres. She was preceded in death by her husband Steven Huber; her parents Duncan Wesley Sinclair and Helen Cleo Fike; and stepfather ret. Army Maj. William R. Speck.

A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at Cook-Walden Memorial Hill Cemetery in Pflugerville, TX, with a small reception to follow at Cook-Walden/Capital Parks Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made in Pamela’s memory to the Alzheimer’s Association at https://www.alz.org.

