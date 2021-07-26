Patrick Wayne Dean, age 70, passed away suddenly on July 20, 2021 at Christus Santa Rosa Hospital in San Marcos due to heart complications. He was born on Saturday March 17, 1951, in San Marcos to Jesse and Bertha Dean.

He was the second child and only son of three children. Patrick was baptized and confirmed at Grace Lutheran Church. After graduating from San Marcos High School in 1969, he went to work with his father at the family business, Dean TV.

In April of 1975, he enlisted in the United States Army. During his time serving our country, he was stationed in Germany. While he was there, he met several special lifelong friends, including Lilo, one of his dearest.

Upon his return to San Marcos, he went back to working with his father at Dean TV. After his father’s passing in 1983, Patrick carried on the family business and continued serving the greater San Marcos community for many years. He was always a caring, honest, and hard-working person.

Patrick is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by sisters, Barbara Ann Dean and Joyce Elaine Johns (husband Elmer). He is also survived by two nephews, Kevin Wayne Johns (wife Consuelo), and Kasey Ryan Johns. He is survived by great nieces, Elizabeth Stecker and Ashlyn Johns. Patrick was also blessed with many loving cousins, friends, and his beloved cats.

Visitation for Patrick will be from 1 to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, July 28 at Pennington Funeral Home in San Marcos, with services conducted immediately following. Interment will follow at Memory Lawn Memorial Park in Martindale.

Arrangements in care of Pennington Funeral Home, 323 N. Comanche, San Marcos, Texas 78666, 512-353-4311 ~ www.penningtonfuneralhome.com