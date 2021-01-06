Peggy L. Holmes left this earth on Dec. 29, 2020, following nearly 5 years battling cancer. Her sense of humor remained in full force right up until the end as she flirted with the male nurses and harassed her daughters - threatening to haunt each of them if they got out of line. Her laughter filled the hospital and delighted all who visited her … she always wanted to leave this earth with laughter.

Peggy was born in New Madrid, Missouri in 1942. She often referred to herself as a Mississippi River Rat. She lived in Tennessee and Colorado with her family and moved to Texas after high school. She married the love of her life, Jim Holmes, in 1969 and they settled in San Marcos in 1984. Peggy loved the fashion industry and spent many years in retail management. She organized fashion shows and had her own business as a display designer - traveling all over Texas and Oklahoma to work. Her family teased her that is was amazing companies actually paid her to dress dummies. She also worked in retail at the San Marcos Premium Outlets for Adolfo and Leather Loft. Her passion for horses inspired her and Jim to build Redwood Arena where they hosted buck- outs and roping events for many years. They also built and operated The Outback Saloon where they enjoyed hosting pool tournaments, weddings, parties, and concerts. Peggy retired the businesses in 2009 and took on the role of caregiver for two of her most beloved friends, Miss Helen and Dottie, until they passed away.

Peggy was an expert seamstress and made many of her daughter’s clothes and costumes when they were young. She took up crocheting and created beautiful afghans, had a talent for art and home decorating, and also wrote poetry and songs. She loved nature and birdwatching, too - especially hummingbirds.

For Peggy’s 70th birthday she went on a dream cruise to Mexico with her daughters, drinking in the ocean air and sunshine, dancing with anyone who would ask her, and even swimming with dolphins. It was an unforgettable adventure!

If you knew Peggy, you were loved. And she loved even the most unlovable. Her hugs were famous and infectious. She was a mother to many - offering wisdom and advise and yes, even an earful of chewing when needed. You learned early in your friendship with her not to ask her opinion if you weren’t ready for the truth. But she never judged … her philosophy was that we are all flawed. Peggy always had a kind word for a cashier, a smile for a stranger, and a meal for anyone who needed it. If she knew you were in need, she’d always find a way to help.

Many tears are flowing at the loss of this amazing lady. We pray everyone in heaven has the stamina to keep up with this woman! She will be missed.

Peggy leaves behind daughter Carol Gage and her husband, Gary, daughter Karen George and Lisa Hyzy, daughter Renita Paxson and her husband, Walter, and extra daughter Judy Barnes. She has three grandchildren; Katie Malfer (Tony), Caleb Gage, Collin Gage, plus chosen grandson Mike McGowan, two great grandchildren; Bentley Rose Malfer and Adalynn Rae Gage. She adored her sister, Victoria McGee and husband William Hubbard as well as nephew, Trevor Lebsock.

Peggy loved her brother Keith McGee and his wife Mary, as well as her niece Kelly McGee and husband Jason Wood and their two boys (Connor and Ben). She also leaves behind her special friends Michele Frazier, Claire Perkins and Ryan Perkins, and countless “adopted” people.

Peggy really didn’t want to have a memorial service but since her daughters rarely obeyed her, there will be a celebration of life service held at San Marcos Cemetery Chapel on January 16, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. Social distancing and masks will be required. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to one of Peggy’s favorite charities: St. Joseph’s Indian School (www.stjo.org), the Wounded Warriors Project, Special Olympics, Autism Speaks or Autism Society of America.

For those who are unable to attend the services, you may view the service online on this zoom link: https://zoom.us/j/5503643204