Robert E. Riley, Sr. passed away on December 29, 2021, at the age of 94. He was born in Freer, Texas on August 22, 1927, to Ernest and Opal Riley.

Robert is preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Jonathan; sisters, Adelee Golli and Mary Kitchens; brothers, Hollis, Sonny, Russell, Wesley, Raymond; and his wife, Irene.

He is survived by his sons, Bob Riley (Joan), Donald Riley (Ann), and Alan Riley, all of San Marcos; sister, Diana Ragsdale of Red Hill, Pennsylvania.; 6 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, and 7 nieces and nephews.

Robert joined the Army to be with his brothers in 1945. After discharged, he met Irene Kenjura in Brenham. They married on July 2, 1948. Bobby was born while they lived in Livingston, Texas.

Robert and the family left for Alice, Texas where Robert took a job with Trunkline Gas Co. After a few years Donald and Alan were born. The job moved to Pharr, Texas, then to Premont in 1959. The Riley’s lived in Premont until 1985. While the boys went thru their years of school, they swam, did baseball, sports, cub scouts and boy scouts. Their father was into everything the boys did. Robert was even the Scout Master for Troop 156. Robert was great at cutting and welding, he did all his own automobile repair. He was really good at woodworking.

Robert and Irene left Premont in 1985 after retiring from Trunkline after 35 years and moved to San Marcos. Irene went to work for Wimberly High School cafeteria, Robert was her handyman at the cafeteria. They retired again. Robert spent the rest of his years building bird houses and whatever my mother wanted out of wood for the house. Robert took time off the last 3 years, due to arthritis in his hands. Robert died 8 weeks and 2 days after our mother. Robert will be laid to rest next to his wife, our mother.

Visitation is Wednesday, January 5th, 5-8 p.m.; with Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7 p.m., at Pennington Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial is Thursday, January 6th, 10 a.m. at St. John Catholic Church in San Marcos; followed by burial at Memory Lawn Memorial Park in Martindale.

