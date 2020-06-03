Rocio Paulina Sandoval Currie, San Marcos, passed away on May 22, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. She was 45 years old. She was born January 22, 1975 in McAllen, Texas.

She was preceded in death by her father, Miguel Sandoval Fajardo.

She is survived by her husband Tim of Garland, Texas, three children, Christopher Menke of Denver, Colorado, Chandler and Anapaulina Currie of San Marcos, her mother, Rosa Elvia Robles Leal of Mexico City, two sisters, Cynthia Sandoval Robles Loera and her husband, Rodolfo of Temple, Texas and Ivett Sandoval Robles of Mexico City along with aunts, uncles and cousins.

She had lots of friends who will miss her dearly. For the last few years, she worked at Texas State University. She was a member of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church.

There was no service due to the Covid-19 restrictions.

If you would like to make a donation in the memory of Rocio, please go to the American Cancer Society.