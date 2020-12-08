Rosa A. Barrientes

Rosita Aguilar Saucedo Barrientes, 93, a Kyle, Texas lifetime resident, passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, December 6, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.

Rosita will always be remembered as our loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She will be missed but will live on in our hearts forever.

She was an active member at St. Anthony Marie de Claret Catholic Church. She read the Bible and prayed the Rosary daily. Rosita was a Sociedades Guadalupanas member and hosted Las Posadas for many years.

She loved music, especially when her sons’ band would play at celebrations; she was their number-one fan and even wrote some of the songs the band would later record. Rosita liked to sing and was learning to play guitar. She enjoyed wearing beautiful dresses and shoes, but especially loved her hats. Her passion for travel led her to visit many states at home and journey abroad to Germany, England, Italy, the Netherlands, and Mexico.

She is preceded in death by her first husband Jacinto Saucedo II, second husband John Barrientes, parents Miguel and Francisca Aguilar, and sister Victoria Arroyo.

Rosita is survived by her children Jacinto Saucedo III (Margie), Mike Saucedo (Mary), Frances Garcia (Cruz), Esmeralda Barrientes (Roy), Tony Saucedo (Gracie), Virginia Harris (Jimmy), and Hector Saucedo (Mary). She is also survived by her grandchildren Jacinto Saucedo IV (Kimberly), Melissa Barbato (Pilar), Trianna Esparza (Jessie), Cruz Garcia (Julia), Jason Garcia, Christina Martinez (Bobby), Charlie Lopez (Kathy), Celeste Valadez (Daniel), Andrea Sosa (Mauricio), Melissa Rivas (Albert), Marisel Tarin (Bobby), Javier Saucedo, Michael DeLaTorre (Amanda), Cody Harris(Julia), Josh Harris (Kim), and Ashley McKay (Matthew). She leaves behind a legacy of 24 loving great-grandchildren.

The family would like to express special thanks to Rosita’s caregiver Stella Sanchez for all her help and care.

Visitation will take place Thursday, December 10 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Thomason Funeral Home in San Marcos, with Mariachi performing at 6 p.m. and a recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. Anthony Marie de Claret Catholic Church in Kyle on Friday, December 11 at 10 a.m., followed by interment at San Vicente Cemetery in Kyle. Arrangements are under the direction on Thomason Funeral Home. For more information and to sign the online registry, please visit thomasonfuneralhome.com.