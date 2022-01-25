Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Ruth Diane Chukwuma

October 23, 1953 ~ January 19, 2022
Ruth Diane Chukwuma passed away on January 19, 2020, at the age of 68.  She was born in Austin, Texas on October 23, 1953, to Dallas Henry Jones, Sr. and Sallie Prescott Jones. 

She had been employed with Austin Independent School District as a supervisor in the transportation department; and had worked at Gary Job Corp as a resident assistant.  

She was preceded in death by her father, Dallas Henry Jones, Sr.; brother, Kenneth Jones and sister, Bessie Mae Fennel. 

She is survived by her mother, Sallie Prescott Jones; son, Uchenna Phillip Chukwuma; brothers, Dennis Jones, Dallas H. Jones, Jr., Enos Jones and Clifford Jones; numerous nieces and nephews. 

A memorial service will be planned at a later date.

Arrangements in care of Pennington Funeral Home, 323 N. Comanche, San Marcos, Texas 78666, 512-353-4311 ~ www.penningtonfunealhome.com. 

