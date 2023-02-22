Sammie Williamson passed away peacefully on February 16, 2023. She lived a very long productive life living in many different locations and even overseas with her husband Selwyn Vere Williamson, who proceeded her in death. Upon moving to San Marcos, Texas Sammie began selling real estate and established a successful business, Williamson Real Estate. She continued to sell real estate well into her eighties. She had many friends and will be missed by all. She is survived by her four children, Charles Sims, Jane Jackson, Tim Williamson, and Anne Williamson Strain, along with her son in-law David Strain and daughtersin- laws Dee Lane, and Kathy Williamson. She has two grandchildren and three great grandchildren, Daniel Jackson and his daughter Ruby Jackson, and Justin Jackson, his wife Christina Jackson, and their two children, Kennedy and Brodie Jackson. Graveside services will be held on Thursday, March 2nd, 2:00pm at Wimberley Cemetery, 501 Old Kyle.