Santos Duran

Sun, 03/29/2020 - 12:00am
Sunday, March 29, 2020

Santos Duran Santos Duran, 74, resident of San Marcos, Texas, passed away March 27, 2020 in San Antonio, TX.

Private visitation Only, Tuesday, March 31, 2020 with Recitation of Holy Rosary held at 7 p.m., Los Angeles Funeral Home, 300 Cheatham St., San Marcos, Texas.

Family will celebrate Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 310 Lockhart St., Martindale, Texas. Rev. Father Rafael Padilla will officiate. Interment will follow at San Juan Cemetery, in Reedville, Texas.

Arrangements entrusted to the Villasenor Family, Los Angeles Funeral Home, 300 Cheatham St. San Marcos, TX. 512-392-3676

