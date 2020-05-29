Sidney Green Kyle, Jr., age 83, entered eternal rest on Sunday, May 23, 2020, at the Michael E. DeBakey Veterans Administration Hospital in Houston, Texas. He was born in San Marcos, Texas, on November 23, 1936 to Sidney G. and Fannie B. Shaw Kyle.

He was a graduate of San Marcos Colored High School, and attended Texas Southern University in Houston. He was a survivor of the U.S.C.G. Lightship Relief after it was struck by the SS Green Bay on June 24, 1960. He and eight other servicemen survived by jumping into an inflatable life raft and were rescued over an hour after abandoning ship. He left service as a seaman and later worked until retirement from Texas State University.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Mary Kyle Mack and Frankie Juanita Kyle Christian.

He is survived by siblings, Edwin E. Kyle, Mayme Kyle Ardis-Grier, Vada Kyle-Holmes, and George Kyle.

Visitation will be held Saturday, May 30, 2020 at 10 a.m., followed by Funeral Service at 11 a.m. Location to be determined. Please contact Pennington Funeral Home for location. Burial will follow at San Marcos-Blanco Community Cemetery, 2300 Post Road, San Marcos, Texas.

Due to the current CDC guidelines and State of Texas restrictions, we are limited to 60-person capacity. We ask that when you enter for the visitation you give your condolences to the family and exit expeditiously to keep the occupancy at or below the restriction limit. We are focused on continuing to serve our families with compassion and care during this difficult time. We are sorry for any inconvenience.

Arrangements are under the care of Pennington Funeral Home, 323 N. Comanche St., San Marcos, Texas. 512-353-4311