Silvia L. Miranda passed away on February 4, 2022, at the age of 61. She was born in San Marcos, Texas on December 28, 1960, to Gilbert and Dolores (Santibanez) Lombardo, Sr.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ernesto H. Miranda; her mother, Dolores Lombardo; and sister, Angelina Lombardo.

She is survived by her father, Gilbert Lombardo, Sr.; daughters, Angelina Miranda (Jorge Olivarez), Christina Miranda and Ruth Miranda; brothers, Natividad Lombardo (Catherine), David Lombardo (Deborah), Gilbert Lombardo Jr. (Obdulia) and Ruben Lombardo; sisters, Mary Jane Lombardo and Angelita Lombardo; granddaughter, Ariana S. Miranda; as well as numerous other relatives.

Visitation is Wednesday, February 9th, 5-8 p.m., with Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7:00PM at Pennington Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial is Thursday, February 10th, 10 a.m. at St. John Catholic Church in San Marcos, with burial following at Memory Lawn Memorial Park in Martindale, Texas.

Arrangements in care of Pennington Funeral Home, 323 N. Comanche, San Marcos, Texas 78666, 512-353-4311 ~ www.penningtonfuneralhome.com.