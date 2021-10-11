Synthia Ann Ricketson (Cindi) Kelly was born November 14, 1946 to Neil Eugene Ricketson and Doris Laverne Kimbrell Ricketson in Mercedes, Texas. She left her earthly home for her heavenly home on Wednesday, August 4, 2021. After graduating from Edcouch Elsa in 1965, Cindi attended University of Houston and returned to the Rio Grande Valley where she became employed at the Texas Welfare Department.

In 1979, she started Valley Trophies in her dining room. The business quickly outgrew her dining room and is still thriving in downtown Weslaco Texas. In 1993, Cindi, with her husband and sons, left the Rio Grande Valley and relocated in the San Marcos, Texas area where she purchased a Mail Stop Store. Cindi's true passion was the trophy and award business, so she opened Hill Country Trophy in 1994 and made it into the successful business it is today. Cindi had a great sense of business and a real knack for making customers feel like they were the most important person in the room. Highly revered, she will always be remembered for greeting everyone who walked in the door with a bright smile, kind words and endless eagerness to help them achieve their award needs. A longtime customer once told Cindi that she was not only building trophies, she was making kids smile.

Cindi loved gathering with family for some cooking and baking during the Thanksgiving and Christmas Holidays. She put an amazing amount of energy into making sure everything was done right so a good time would be had by all. Another favorite activity was to spend time walking on the beach with family and friends.

She is survived by her husband of 30 years, James Lee (Bo) Kelly, Mother-in-law Joan Kelly, sons Robert B. (Tanesha) McDaniel and Travis C. (Martha) McDaniel, brother Lloyd (MaryAnn) Ricketson , Sister-in-laws Gail (Jimmy) Walker, Kathie Epp, Tammie (Tre) Onderdonk, grandsons Darnell Cole, and Donovan McDaniel, granddaughter Abria McDaniel, nieces Ashley (Evan) Menefee, Taylor Ricketson, Kelsey (Scott) McIlroy, and Reva Onderdonk, nephews Chris Walker, Tony Walker, Justin (Chelsea) Epp, Joe D. (Tatiana) Epp, and Will (Mollie) Onderdonk as well as numerous great nieces and nephews. Cindi also leaves behind a treasured extended family, Anthony, Tina, LaToya and Emoni Cole and the remaining three of the "Fabulous Four", Carolyn Taylor, Caroline Glazer and Georgia Ann Emery.

Cindi will be dearly missed by all she leaves behind, but there is great comfort in knowing she is living with our Lord, no longer suffering and we can look forward to seeing her again someday.