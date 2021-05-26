Teresa (Teri) Renee Miller passed away unexpectedly on May 9th, 2021 in her home in Kyle, Texas at the age of 57.

Teresa is survived by her daughter, Brooke Miller; her mother, Rita Miller; her aunt and uncle, Joyce and Roger Kidd; her siblings, Tony (Sandee), Ron, and Steve Miller; and her nephews Andrew and Sean Miller; her niece, Chelsea (Tyler) Williams, and her great-niece, Avery Williams. She is predeceased by her father, Clarence Miller.

Teri was born in San Marcos, Texas on June 4th, 1963 to Clarence and Rita Miller. She graduated from San Marcos High School in 1981. Shortly after, she began her 30+ year career as an American Sign Language interpreter. She worked as both a staff interpreter for the Austin State Hospital as well as a freelance interpreter.

Teri gave birth to her only daughter, Brooke, in March of 1998. Even with a successful career, Brooke was her proudest accomplishment. Teri and Brooke were a dynamic duo. They enjoyed attending concerts, renaissance festivals, and road trips. They both shared an appreciation of dogs and movies. Most importantly, they loved to laugh together.

Teri was recently retired. She enjoyed spending her time in her garden oasis, cooking her famous chicken cacciatore, macrameing, and tending to her sweet dogs.

Teri never knew a stranger. She had the biggest heart and was often generous to a fault. She always was extremely empathetic and an advocate for all walks of life. Teri loved with everything she had; it was one of her best qualities. Teri loved to make people laugh. She was known for her silly antics and her infectious laugh. Like the true Texan woman she was, she had a love for Matthew McConaughey.

Teri was deeply loved by her family and friends and will be dearly missed.