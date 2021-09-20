Tobias “Toby” Turnini Saenz

March 28, 1945 –

September 13, 2021

Airman First Class 1968 - 1972

Retired Corporal, San Marcos Police Department – 28 years of service. Served Hays County Courts part-time and volunteered with surrounding Constable offices. Toby had over 35 years of Law Enforcement combined.

Toby was the rock and the glue that held everything together. He was a man of integrity, honesty and character. A police officer, role model, coach, Father and second Dad to many, Toby exemplified everything that a human being should be – dedicated, hard-working, loving, and kind. He was a lover of the outdoors, travels, hunting, fishing and the occasional indulgence of Diet Coke and sweetbreads.

Toby’s greatest love and devotion was to his children and grandchildren. Over the years, Toby’s bond with his children deepened from father to best friend. To Jalen, Devon, Avery, Journey, Sage, Nia, Kaleb, Bryson Lane and Brylee Gayl. Grandpa’s love for you was endless and he was, simply, The Best.

We are shattered by Toby’s passing but we are forever grateful for the precious time we spent walking this earth together. His generous spirit will live on in all of the hearts he touched. He will be missed deeply by his children, Gabriel, Elizabeth, Victoria, Clemencia, grandchildren, family and friends.

Toby is reunited once again with his sisters Josie, Monica, Annette, brothers Santiago, Erasmo and his beloved parents, Tobias and Clemencia.

“What we once enjoyed and deeply loved, we can never lose, for all that we love deeply becomes a part of us.” -H. Keller