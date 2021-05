William “Bill” Ed Slaughter of Luling passed away on May 26, 2021 at 75 years old. Visitation is Friday, May 28th, 2 p.m. followed by Funeral Service at 3 p.m., at Pennington Funeral Home. Burial will follow at San Marcos City Cemetery.

Arrangements in care of Pennington Funeral Home, 323 N. Comanche, San Marcos, Texas 78666. 512-353-4311 ~ www.penningtonfuneralhome.com.