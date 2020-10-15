William L. Colburn of Martindale, Texas passed away peacefully after a recent illness, at the age of 85. He was born March 16, 1935, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Bill and Sandra Deviney married on October 28, 1967, in Martindale. They lived in Austin, Texas, before building their home in Martindale. He served 20 years in the United States Air Force, including 2 ½ tours in Vietnam. He retired from the Hays County Sheriff’s Department in 1995.

Bill loved fishing and hunting, as well as travelling with his wife. He enjoyed coaching his son’s teams in Little League T-ball and soccer. Bill also served his community and helped to found the Martindale Volunteer Fire Department.

He is preceded in death by his parents William E. and Estella Drossart Colburn, parents-in-law Robert Carl and Elsie R. Deviney, and brother-in-law Robert Deviney.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Sandra Colburn, daughter Cyndie Colburn, son Billy Colburn and his wife Tanee, and grandchildren Savannah Jean Boazman Colburn, Hudson Colburn and Dillon Colburn.

Visitation with family members will be Thursday, October 22nd, 9 a.m. and Memorial Service 10 a.m. at Pennington Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Humphreys Cemetery in Martindale, Texas.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers or food, please consider making a donation to the Martindale Volunteer Fire Department (PO Box 508, Martindale ,TX 78655) or Martindale Baptist Church (PO Box 156, Martindale, TX 78655).

