Wilma Jean Delgadillo passed away on November 21, 2021, at the age of 79. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, November 26th, 10:00AM at St. John Catholic Church in San Marcos. Burial will follow at Memory Lawn Memorial Park in Martindale, Texas.

Arrangements in care of Pennington Funeral Home, 323 N. Comanche, San Marcos, Texas 78666.

512-353-4311 ~ www.penningtonfuneralhome.com