Bidding farewell

While my time here at the San Marcos Daily Record hasn’t been too extensive, I feel as if I’ve been here forever and I mean that in the best way possible. Having the opportunity to work as a reporter for this publication has been an experience I’ll truly never forget.

I, first and foremost, have to thank the leadership at the Daily Record for giving this fresh-out-of-college kid a chance to start her career. Leaving college and moving to a brand new city is quite daunting and I will forever be grateful for the Daily Record family for making me feel so welcome and helping me along the way. I’m grateful for the friends I’ve had the pleasure of making while working here and throughout San Marcos.

I also want to thank the community and all of the sources I’ve had the pleasure of talking to for allowing me to tell their stories and report on the issues that matter the most to them. Learning about San Marcos and what makes it unique is something I have found to be rewarding in many ways.

From the morning Commissioners Court meetings to the late-night City Council meetings and all of the press conferences and community events in between, my time at this news organization is something that I’ll always be grateful for the growth I experienced and knowledge I gained while working as a reporter.

Local journalism is important and the small staff at the Daily Record works extremely hard to provide the residents of San Marcos and Hays County with the latest news. The feature stories, sports reporting, advertising, designing and business along with circulation and production are what keeps this publication going.

Every department at the San Marcos Daily Record is always doing their best to update the community as accurately and effectively as possible. I encourage the community to keep supporting the Daily Record and keep sending in news tips and sharing your wonderful, compelling stories.