Kay Granger ‘s leadership will surely be missed

Kay Granger embodies what all of us should demand from public leadership: an understanding of community needs, an appreciation of broader world issues and a heartfelt commitment to serve selflessly.

It was inevitable that Granger, 80, who announced that she would not seek reelection, would eventually step away from the Tarrant County congressional district she has represented since 1997, taking with her massive legislative clout in the interest of North Texas, principled conservatism and decisive leadership.

She was the first woman to serve as mayor of Fort Worth, the first woman to represent Fort Worth in Congress and the first Republican woman to chair the all-powerful House Committee on Appropriations that vets much of federal spending.

She proudly believes in a strong nation’s defense and has been a supportive voice for the many defense companies and employees in her congressional district.

But Granger’s path to national prominence is equally instructive about what she has brought to public service and what North Texans and her colleagues in Congress will miss.

She taught high school, ran a business, served on civic boards at the city level and became mayor before moving on to Congress.

In other words, she paid her dues with elbow grease, time, energy and conviction to represent her constituents.

And voters trusted, respected and rewarded her with greater responsibility even if they disagreed on some issues. She is business-friendly, pragmatic and willing to judge issues on the facts, not on a reflexive ideology geared to be self-aggrandizing.

Like so many of her generation who share her values of governance, public service and leadership, Granger also saw the political winds in Washington eroding her ability to do the rigorous work she has made a calling. And as recently as the prolonged fight for a new speaker, Granger voted against Rep. Jim Jordan for the job before joining with the rest of House Republicans to elect new speaker Mike Johnson.

The 12th Congressional District is solidly conservative, so odds are great that the seat will remain in the hands of a GOP successor.

Granger brought oldschool sensibilities that fiscal responsibility matters, that national defense is not political chit to be played for personal political gain, and that our society requires civility and compromise with allies who believe in the greater good and the power of institutions regardless of party labels.

Granger has pursued public service for the right reasons, a belief in constituent service that seems to be a relic of another time when serious people had serious ideas.

We celebrate her commitment and contribution to a better society and hope that others follow in her footsteps for the right reasons.