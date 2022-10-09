Letter to the Editor

Editor, I’m writing as a 30year fan of Mayor Jane Hughson. Here are my thoughts, in no particular order.

Our town has been so lucky to have her at the helm during this time of explosive growth, change, and challenges. Jane’s whole adult life has been spent participating in San Marcos civic affairs ... so there is practically no occurrence she doesn’t remember in technicolor detail, whether or not she was involved in it. I believe we need more of the well-prepared stability that this gifted woman brings to the table.

At the city level, she’s served on City Council for 10 years, four of them as mayor. Before that, she spent years on the ethics commission, comprehensive plan committees, P&Z, and multiple other public service positions. She’s been a member of numerous civic groups, focusing on everything from performing arts to social welfare to police and fire academies. Something you can’t say about many people, is that I have no idea of her personal politics. She’s just passionate about things that she believes are right things ... or left things ... as long as they are things that strengthen this town and its people.

I’ll never forget one of the first times I met Jane. I was sitting in my office when she came breezing in to pay dues for an organization I headed at the time. But dues weren’t all that she gave me that day ... with her trademark severe expression, she also let me know that the organization could benefit from “just a few” critical comments. I remember thinking “who the heck was THAT?” as she departed. But many years later, her suggestions are in everyday use by the group which is still thriving.

This highly organized leader isn’t flashy or power driven. She always does her homework, and can run circles around unprepared colleagues who haven’t done theirs. If the lines on a budget document don’t add up, she’ll catch it first and suggest a fix. Observant? Yes. Astute? Yes. Honest? Yes, beyond reproach, the essence of integrity. She’s not loud or pushy, but when she speaks, people listen. And what I admire most is that Jane has no hidden agendas or personal enrichment dreams. She loves this city because she has always loved this city, and what you see is what you get: a workhorse who is candid, devoted, reliable, and steady.

Such a force for good. We need many more Janes in public life. It’s chaotic all over the country these days but it doesn’t feel that way here and I don’t think that’s an accident! I hope you’ll join me in voting to give Jane Hughson another well-deserved term as mayor.

Cathy Dillon San Marcos