2021 SMDR Newcomer of the Year: Sara Vanderford

Sara Vanderford’s 2021 season was one for the record books. Vanderford finished top-five all-time in Texas State’s single-season records for home runs, doubles, total bases, RBIs and hits. She also led the Bobcats at the plate by becoming the second Texas State player in history to bat over .400, finishing at .405 on the year — the best average on the team.

The Deer Park native picked up multiple conference awards throughout her stellar campaign, being named Sun Belt Player of the Week three times throughout the season. When it came time for end of season awards, the Sun Belt named Vanderford all-conference First Team, All-Tournament Team and Freshman of the Year.

Vanderford’s emergence as one of the Sun Belt’s top players in her first full season of college softball makes her the Daily Record’s Newcomer of the Year,

Honorable mentions:

Texas State Softball’s Jessica Mullins

Being compared to Texas State softball legend Randi Rupp isn’t always the easiest thing to handle. Throughout her 2021 campaign, the freshman right-handed pitcher struck out any doubt that she could be one of the next great Bobcats in the circle. Mullins introduced herself to the college game by throwing a seven inning no-hitter in her debut against Abilene Christian. Mullins didn’t look back, finishing the season as an All-Sun Belt First Team selection and leading the team with a 20-6 record and 1.71 ERA.

San Marcos Football’s Jaidyn Brown and Jake Darling

The San Marcos Rattler football team got two key additions this year in junior All-District 26-6A First Team running back Jaidyn Brown and Second Team linebacker Jake Darling. Brown’s multiple 200-plus yard performances were critical to John Walsh’s run-heavy offense and the Rattlers’ playoff push. Darling’s versatility on defense was a big part of the purple and white’s defense throughout the year — his diverse skill set allowed him to play in coverage as well as rush off the edge.

San Marcos Volleyball’s Joselyn Roberson

With the loss of former outside hitter Layla Diaz, San Marcos seemed to have a hole to fill on the outside opposite of Maggie Walsh. Senior Tarleton State commit Joselyn Roberson filled that hole and helped fuel the Lady Rattlers to their second-straight playoff appearance and a 32-13 record. Roberson totaled 120 kills on the year, hitting for .331%, and was voted to the All-District 26-6A first team.

San Marcos Baseball’s Reagan Chomel and Tito Ortiz

The San Marcos Rattler Baseball team’s 2021 season may not have ended the way it wanted to, but the play of many talented young Rattlers showed just a glimpse of what their potential could be. Freshman RHP Reagan Chomel and sophomore RHP Tito Santos held down the mound for the Rattlers all year long. Santos gave San Marcos a chance every time he pitched for the purple and white, only giving up six earned runs throughout the year and being named First Team all-district. Chomel contributed on the plate and in the field before being utilized more as a pitcher as the season progressed. The freshman standout finished 2021 with 24 RBIs, 56 strikeouts and a 2.27 ERA.

Texas State Cross Country’s Kwanele Mthembu

The Cloud County Community College transfer and Johannesburg, South Africa native brought a spark to the Texas State track and field and cross country team in 2021. Not only was Mthembu named to the All-Sun Belt Indoor Third Team in the 5,000 meters and the All-Sun Belt Outdoor Third team in 10,000 meters, but he also qualified for the NCAA championships after placing at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field West Preliminary Qualifier. Mthembu was named the 2021 Sun Belt Outdoor Track and Field Newcomer of the Year for his accomplishments.

San Marcos Academy Football’s Mason Loep

Loep had stuck to baseball before his senior year helped propel the SMA Bears to the TAPPS division one six-man football championship. Loep had a stellar performance in round three of the playoffs, amassing a forced fumble, fumble recovery and four pass breakups. He finished the season with 11 catches for 310 yards and eight touchdowns to go along with 48 tackles, six interceptions and 15 pass deflections.