Athlon selects 10 Bobcats to Preseason All-Sun Belt teams

Athlon Sports released its 2022 Preseason All-Sun Belt football teams, featuring 10 Bobcats.

Sophomore offensive lineman Dalton Cooper led the pack, being selected to the First Team after starting all 12 of Texas State’s games last season at left tackle and being voted to the all-conference Third Team.

Junior kicker Seth Keller was named to the Second Team after hitting 15-18 field goals and 32-32 PATs in 2021. Senior wide receiver Marcell Barbee, senior offensive lineman Russell Baker, junior offensive lineman Kyle Hergel, senior inside linebacker Sione Tupou and junior outside linebacker Jordan Revels were all listed on the Third Team. Junior quarterback Layne Hatcher, sophomore running back Calvin Hill and senior defensive lineman Nico Ezidore rounded out the group as Fourth Team members.

Texas State was one of six Sun Belt schools with double-digit players selected to the preseason teams. Georgia State and Troy led the league with 13 each.

The Bobcats will open the 2022 season on the road, taking on Nevada on Sept. 3.