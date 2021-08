The San Marcos Rattlers returned to the gridiron for their season-opening game on the road against New Braunfels. Above, San Marcos junior quarterback Isaiah DeLeon runs the ball against the Unicorns. Left, members of San Marcos High School's JROTC hold a Rattler flag. Below, San Marcos's Diamond Line holds their ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!