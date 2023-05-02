Bears close out season in historic playoff game

A dream season came to an end for San Marcos Academy as the Bears fell to Pasenda First Baptist Christian Academy 18-0.

It was a rough outing for Head Coach Toby Wade as the Bears hosted their first playoff game in 21 years after capturing the district championship.

“I wished we played our best baseball,” Wade said. “They are a really good team and we probably needed to play over our heads but we just came in flat and played a little bit tighter than what we normally do.”

Though the loss was disappointing, Wade reiterated the fact his team has nothing to be ashamed about.

“This doesn’t take away from the season we had,” Wade said. “We told them after the game that we are really proud of them. It was a good year for the team and it was a milestone year. It’s something we can build on. We are losing one great senior but we have a really good junior class that we build expectations off of so it won’t be a new experience for us next year.”

It was an exciting season for the Bears who ended up tying for the district championship in a thrilling end to the regular season, which saw San Marcos beat Luthern on senior to secure a share of the district title.

The season also saw the Bears win the SMA Peter Garza Tournament as well as defeating San Marcos Hill Country Christian at their tournament.

With all the success of this season and a strong junior class, Wade is happy about SMA’s future.

“They all realize their potential,” Wade said. “They just know they have to do some things differently and better. So our program is in great shape and we have a great baseline for next season.”