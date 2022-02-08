Blake sets school record for mile at Charles Thomas Invitational

Texas State sophomore Lee-Anne Blake made history this weekend at the Charlie Thomas Invitational in College Station, setting a new program record in the women’s mile.

Blake’s time of 4:47.32 earned her a first-place finish at the meet and the top mark in the Sun Belt this season by more than 10 seconds.

“Across all event areas, there were numerous personal- and season-best marks,” Director of Track and Field John Frazier said in a statement. “But what sticks out the most is the school record in the women’s mile by Lee-Anne Blake as well as another great performance by (junior) Dominick Yancy as he continued to improve on his personal 400-meter time. Every week, Dominick does something impressive.”

Yancy posted a personal-best time of 47.27 seconds in the men’s 400 meters, finishing in sixth place at the meet.

Three other Bobcats took top-five finishes at the meet. Senior sprinter Sedrickia Wynn and thrower Alyssa Wilson each placed fifth in their respective events, Wynn clocking in at 8.52 seconds in the women’s 60-meter hurdles and Wilson throwing for 15.75 meters in the women’s shot put. Wilson also took a bronze medal in the women’s weight throw, tossing for 20.85 meters. Pedro Osorio Lopez earned second place in the meet and the top time in conference by running the men’s 800 meters in 1:52.53.

The maroon and gold will head west this weekend to compete in the Texas Tech Shootout in Lubbock, beginning on Friday and ending on Saturday. It’ll be the last meet of the regular season for Texas State before the teams before the Sun Belt Indoor Championships begin on Feb. 21.