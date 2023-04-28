Bobcat Ballpark given another big donation

Texas State Athletics is proud to recognize Chris and Shannon Rasmussen for their $500,000 gift towards the expansion of Bobcat Ballpark that supports Texas State baseball and softball.

The donation is the second major gift in the last three weeks towards a proposed $8 million, privately- funded expansion project of Bobcat Ballpark, which will include:

• A new indoor stateof- the-art player development complex featuring: - 3 full-size, indoor batting cages - A fully air-conditioned pitching laboratory

• Player development performance technology

• A locker room and gameday lounge for baseball and softball student- athletes

• An indoor hospitality lounge with deck overlooking left field

• Increased number of stadium seating and field boxes

• New box office for baseball and softball

• Graphics to enhance the new complex that will feature notable former players, conference championships, postseason appearances, All-Americans and other noteworthy awards and achievements to tell the story of Texas State “We are grateful for Chris and Shannon stepping up for Texas State in a big way with a generous gift towards our baseball and softball facility,” said Director of Athletics Don Coryell. “They have supported the Bobcats for years, but to make this substantial donation at a pivotal time for our programs and student-athletes shows their belief in our vision and what we are building here at Texas State. Thank you to the Rasmussen family for supporting fellow Bobcats and helping create a future of more championships for Texas State baseball and softball.”

Chris (‘95) is a graduate of Texas State University and is currently a partner and director of the Houston- based Top Tier Sports, which is a private holding company that focuses on investing in community- focused, professional sports teams throughout the United States. He also has more than 28 years of professional experience in oil and gas accounting and finance. He is also a partner in LevelTX, a residential and commercial construction company located in The Woodlands, TX.

“Shannon and I are honored to be able to help with the expansion of Bobcat Ballpark,” said Chris Rasmussen. “We truly believe that with the dedication of the current administration as well as Coach Steven Trout and Coach Ricci Woodard that there are great things ahead for Bobcat baseball and softball.”

The Rasmussen gift moves the university toward a major goal of renovating Bobcat Ballpark as part of the $250 million NEXT IS NOW capital campaign.

The final design for the expansion of Bobcat Ballpark will be subject to approval by the Texas State University System Board of Regents.

To learn more about the Bobcat Ballpark expansion project, Texas State supporters can contact Executive Senior Associate Athletic Director Travis Comer at (512) 7497320 or tcomer@txstate. edu.