Bobcat Women’s Golf adds three to recruiting class

Texas State announced the signing of three recruits on Friday, bringing their total to five for the 2020 class.

Two new Bobcats, Marine Griffaut and Federica Tavelli-Westerlund, come from overseas. Griffaut is a Paris native and a former student of Pôle, the French national golf high school, where she was coached by Mickael Maheo. She came in sixth place at the Grand Prix de Ligue PACA Dames and has represented France in several other national competitions.

Tavelli-Westerlund is from Linköping, Sweden, where she attended a golf high school and was coached by Petter Ederö. Like Griffaut, Tavelli-Westerlund has national team experience, representing Sweden in multiple tournaments and taking first place at the 2019 Jönköping Junior Open.

“As a member of the French National Team, Marine has represented France around the world. She has a lot of fire power and drives the ball far. With her drive and ambitions, I see great potential for her to keep getting better,” Texas State head coach Par Nilsson said in a statement. “A member of the Swedish National Team, Federica brings valuable international playing experience to our team. Her strong results in big tournaments show a lot of her potential. She is a hard worker who is very committed to her goals.”

Texas State’s third signee is Halle Whitney, who will graduate from Magnolia this spring. She took UIL 5A individual championships in both 2017 and ‘18 and was also named the Houston Chronicle’s All-Greater Houston Golfer of the Year both seasons.

“Halle has had a successful junior golf career,” Nilsson said. “She is not afraid of shooting low scores and winning tournaments. In addition, she is a hard worker with a great attitude and is ranked in the top of her class academically.”

The three recruits will join Matilda Cederholm and Junia Gabasa, who signed in the fall, to finalize the 2020 class.

“All five players will have an immediate impact on this team and make us better,” Nilsson said. “Although young, they add a lot of experience and fire power. I’m thrilled to have signed a class of outstanding student-athletes who will be successful both on the course and in the classroom at Texas State.”