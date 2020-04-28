Bobcats add Eaton to signing class

UC California guard Tianna Eaton will transfer to Texas State, the school announced last Wednesday.

Eaton played two seasons for the Highlanders and started in 20 games as a sophomore, averaging 7.7 points and 5.4 rebounds. The Walnut, California native attended Rowland High School in Rowland Heights, California, where she was named two-time Valle Vista League Player of the Year and became the first player to earn back-to-back San Gabriel Valley Tribune girls basketball Player of the Year honors since 2014.

“Tianna Eaton exemplifies the true definition of a student-athlete. She has a strong work athletic and works exceptionally hard on and off the court. She is a fierce competitor. She is a dynamic guard with the ability to shoot from deep range, attack off the dribble and battle down low I the post,” former UC Riverside head coach Seyram Bell said in a statement. “Off the court, Tianna has the same competitive spirit when it comes to academics. If she is not in the gym perfecting her game, she is studying, reading or completing an assignment. She is a great role model in the community, often lending out a helping hand to those in need.”

The 5-foot-10 guard joins Presley Bennett, Sierra Dickson, Nicole Leff and Gabby Standifer to become the fifth addition of the Bobcats’ 2020 recruiting class.

“We are really excited to add Tianna to our 2020 signing class. She adds depth to our guard roster that includes successfully playing at the (NCAA Division I) level out west,” head coach Zenarae Antoine said in a statement. “Her ability to score and rebound will impact our team immediately. What is most welcome about Tianna is her family. Not only are they supportive of her growing as a student-athlete, they are encouraged by the opportunities she will have at Texas State.