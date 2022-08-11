Bobcats add in-state UTEP to future non-conference slate

Texas State Football announced a home-and-home non-conference series with in-state counterpart UTEP in 2028 and 2031.

The series will be the first time the two programs have played each other on the gridiron.

The pair of games begins on Sept. 16, 2028, when the Bobcats travel to the Sun Bowl in the mountains of El Paso. The maroon and gold will also match up with another in-state program in 2028, continuing their I-35 rivalry with UTSA.

In the second installment of the series, the Miners will travel to Bobcat Stadium in San Marcos on Sept. 27, 2031. Texas State will face off with UTSA once again in non-conference play during the 2031 season.

Adding UTEP to the Bobcats’ football schedule continues a trend of deals with in-state schools for the program’s non-conference slate throughout the 2020s. The Bobcats now have six matchups scheduled with Texas programs — Texas, UTSA, Baylor, Lamar, North Texas and UTEP — from 2023-31.