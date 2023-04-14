Bobcats blanked by the Longhorns in loss despite record crowd

In front of the fourth largest crowd in Bobcat Softball Stadium history, Texas State was unable to overcome a three run sixth in the Bobcats 4-0 loss to the No. 8 Texas Longhorns.

Though the Bobcats were competitive throughout the game, it was the inability to generate runs that was a major detriment to Head Coach Ricci Woodard.

“When you give up four earned runs and you don’t score any earned runs, you’re probably going to get beat,” Woodard said. “I don’t think there were any secrets to the game. I thought we played a decent game; we just didn’t score any runs and they came up with some really key hits.”

Texas State managed only five hits throughout the game and stranded eight runners in the shutout.

Texas State will now shift their focus against long time rival Louisiana as the Bobcats return to conference play this weekend in a three game road trip.

One of the main focuses for the Bobcats will be being the team for punches first rather than the reacting to being punched.

“We have to be more of the aggressor,” Woodard said. “We wait till something happens and then we decide to be aggressive. We are going to get beat by Louisiana if we do the same thing. So we have to find a better way of being more aggressive.”

First pitch is tonight at 6 p.m.

cmcwilliams @sanmarcosrecord.com Twitter: @ColtonBMc