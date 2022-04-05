Bobcats claim seven 1st-place finishes at LSU’s Battle on the Bayou

Texas State racked up seven first-place finishes and five top-10 school marks in the Battle on the Bayou at LSU over the weekend.

Junior sprinter Dominick Yancy ran for the second-fastest time in program history in the men’s 400 meters, clocking in at 45.87 seconds. It was the first time in 34 years that a Bobcat crossed the finish line in under 46 seconds in the event. Fellow junior sprinter Daniel Harrold won the men’s 110-meter hurdles and posted the third-best time in school history at 13.80 seconds. Senior distance runner Kwanele Mthembu took home gold in the men’s 3,000 meters with a time of 8:31.35.

Senior thrower Alyssa Wilson continued her dominance in the field events, setting a school record in the women’s discus at 57.06 meters (187-2) and tossing for the second-best hammer throw in program history at 71.25 meters (233-9), winning both events. Senior thrower Will Blaser took first place in the men’s shot put, throwing for 17.37 meters (57-0). And senior Isaac Sadzewicz won the men’s pole vault, clearing 5.12 meters (16-9.5).

Texas State will take the week off from competing to prepare for its next home event, the Charles Austin Classic, taking place April 15-16 at the Bobcat Track & Field Complex.