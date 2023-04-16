Bobcats drop opener to Louisiana

Texas State softball opened its three-game series against Louisiana with a 5-3 loss.

In the first inning, Hannah Earls would follow up a Ciara Trahan foul out with a single up the middle. After getting Piper Randolph out, the Ragin' Cajuns opted to intentionally walk Sara Vanderford. Anna Jones lined out on the next at bat, though, to end the inning.

After a pair of walks and a double in the bottom of the first, Louisiana got on the board on a single up the middle from Alexa Langeliers. Her two RBI single was the lone scoring play of the first inning.

The Bobcats were unable to get on the board in the second, while the Ragin' Cajuns added to their tally. Lauren Allred tripled to left field on her at bat, good for three RBI. This gave Louisiana a 5-0 lead after two innings.

Both teams went for no hits in the third inning and despite a JJ Smith single, the Bobcats had no runs in the fourth either.

In the bottom of the fourth freshman Analisa Soliz came into pitch. She went three up, three down in her opening inning.

The Bobcats were able to get on the board in the fifth inning when Vanderford forced a fielding error and Texas State was able to get two runs on the play. The next play up, Jones forced another fielding error that helped Jones to score a third run. Headed into the bottom of the fifth it was a tworun game.

Soliz closed out the game allowing just one hit in her three innings pitched. She notched a strikeout and had no walks.

In the final two innings the Bobcats took no hits with just one walk in the seventh. Despite the three-run fifth inning, the Bobcats were unable to come back from the fiverun deficit, falling short with the 5-3 loss.

The Bobcats will look to avenge the result tomorrow night against the with a rescheduled game time of 6 p.m. due to impending weather.